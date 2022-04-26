CredAvenue buys credit underwriting firm Corpository in second acquisition

Debt marketplace CredAvenue on April 26 announced it has acquired a majority stake in Corpository – a full-stack corporate credit underwriting company -- at a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

CredAvenue will acquire the majority stake through a combination of primary investment and secondary purchase from existing shareholders.

With this, all lenders on CredAvenue’s platform will be able to evaluate and make lending decisions on the platform itself, reducing the overall time for lending.

This is the second acquisition by CredAvenue within months of announcing buying a majority stake in Spocto in February, which is into digital collections.

Corpository’s solution would also help ensure that the lenders stay updated on developments at the borrowers’ end.

Corpository’s SaaS-based products help evaluate, underwrite and monitor corporate credits using publicly available data from 50 plus sources such as the MCA, credit ratings, GST filings, and litigation data.

The company provides credit intelligence on more than 2.5 million Indian companies, including RBI-compliant alerts for portfolio monitoring, credit life cycle solutions to lenders, and predictive analytics.

Founded in 2016, it uses automation to generate insights via technologies such as optical character recognition, machine learning, artificial intelligence, pattern recognition and robotic process automation.

Gaurav Kumar, founder and CEO of CredAvenue, said, “Corpository’s underwriting solution drastically cuts down the time needed to make a lending decision and ensures the lender stays on top of the developments at the borrowers’ end at every point in time.”

Corpository co-founder Aniket Shah said, “This partnership will not only bring in access to growth capital but will fast-track our product roadmap to become the most holistic credit risk evaluation and monitoring platform.”

CredAvenue as a debt marketplace connects enterprises with lenders and investors. The company also offers portfolio management and monitoring services as a SaaS offering to borrowers and lenders.

CredAvenue currently has facilitated debt volumes of over Rs 35,000 crore since inception.





