CCI approves SREI Infra Finance's acquisition by NARCL, IDRCL

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST

National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) is an asset reconstruction company while India Debt Resolution Company Ltd (IDRCL) provides debt management services to NARCL. Both entities are backed by the Government of India.

"Given that there are no horizontal overlaps or vertical or complementary linkages between the activities of the parties, the proposed transaction is being notified under the green channel," CCI said.

Fair-trade regulator CCI on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of SREI Infrastructure Finance by National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd and India Debt Resolution Company Ltd.

The deal has been cleared under the green channel route.

The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of a majority of equity share capital of the Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) by NARCL and IDRCL, according to a CCI notice.