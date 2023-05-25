English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

    Capri Loans acquires Carlelo for Rs 150 crore

    The acquisition allows Capri Loans to expand its footprint in the auto finance market, an official statement said.

    PTI
    May 25, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST
    the new capital that comes as part of the deal, CarleLo will improve its presence, services and technology, which will be utilised to acquire new customers, the statement said

    the new capital that comes as part of the deal, CarleLo will improve its presence, services and technology, which will be utilised to acquire new customers, the statement said

    Non-bank lender Capri Global Capital on Thursday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in new car-selling platform Carlelo for Rs 150 crore.

    The acquisition allows Capri Loans to expand its footprint in the auto finance market, an official statement said, adding the company is already into aggregation and clocked 60,000 car loans in FY23.

    Courtesy, the new capital that comes as part of the deal, CarleLo will improve its presence, services and technology, which will be utilised to acquire new customers, the statement said, adding it has 1,200 associates in 34 cities at present.

    At present, it offers 32 brands, 265 models and 1,700 variants, and aims to sell over 7,000 cars every month, as per the statement.

    "This investment is a testament to our commitment to driving growth of the online new car sales and financing market while empowering new-age techpreneurs to overcome existing market challenges," Capri's founder and managing director Rajesh Sharma said.

    Carlelo's chief executive Gaurav Aggarwal said the investment will enhance services and facilitate seamless car transfers by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #acquisition #Capri Loans #Carlelo
    first published: May 25, 2023 06:50 pm