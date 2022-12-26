 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

Advent confirms buying significant stake in Suven Pharma, weighs merger with Cohance

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26percent of the outstanding equity shares of the company from public

Private equity investor Advent International on Monday confirmed that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a significant stake in Suven Pharmaceuticals.

Advent intends to explore the merger of its portfolio company Cohance
Lifesciences with Suven to build an end-to-end CDMO and merchant API
player servicing the pharma and specialty chemical markets, the PE player said in an exchange filing.

As part of the transaction, Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26percent of the outstanding equity shares of the company from public.

“Advent is the ideal partner for us, with deep expertise in healthcare, and a global network of professionals and experts. Their experience and resources will launch the next phase of growth for Suven pharma. This move will benefit Suven platform immensely. The proposed collaboration with Cohance is a win-win for Suven and its public shareholders. It will help us offer a broader set of services and multi sites to our customers” said Venkateswarlu Jasti, Managing Director of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, in a statement.

On February 12, 2020, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Suven Lifesciences was evaluating sale plans of Suven Pharma, the demerged CRAMS arm. The report had added that investment bank Barclays had been appointed as the deal advisor

On her part, Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Advent International in India, said her company plans to build on Suven’s capabilities and make it one of the global leaders in the CDMO space. "We
intend to explore a merger of Cohance with Suven in a manner which is synergistic and accretive for Suven’s shareholders.”