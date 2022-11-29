 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Merger of Vistara with Air India: Read the full text of Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan's email to employees

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

While Vistara will consequently combine with Air India, this merger process will need regulatory approvals and will therefore be completed in March 2024, Kannan said. Till then, Vistara will maintain its independence, he added

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The employees of Vistara airline received assurances and further clarity about their future on November 29, soon after Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons announced that they have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara.

In an email to employees, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vistara airline, said the multiple airlines controlled by the Tata group will be combined to form Air India and Air India Express, which would be a 100 percent-owned subsidiary of Air India.

The CEO also stated Vistara would maintain its independence during the "lengthy" merger process with Air India, adding "In the short term, nothing changes and it is business as usual."

Kannan also expressed hope that the combined entity would considerably benefit from each Vistara employee's experience, knowledge, and initiative.

Vistara will consequently combine with Air India. However, this merger process, although starts today, will need a regulatory approvals and will therefore be completed in March 2024, Kannan said.

Kannan said Vistara is committed to growth and fleet expansion objectives, from the current 54 to 70 aircraft by the end of 2023. He further added that the company will help Air India achieve new frequencies, routes, and destinations.