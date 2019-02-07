App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merger of PSBs: Not aware of any specific consolidation proposal, says FM Piyush Goyal

This clarification comes on the back of a media report which said the government is planning to merge PNB, OBC and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on February 7 said he is not aware of any specific consolidation proposal for state-run banks.

This clarification comes on the back of a media report which said the government is planning to merge Punjab National Bank (PNB), Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and Punjab & Sind Bank (P&SB).

"An inter-ministerial group (called Alternative Mechanism) under Union Minister Arun Jaitley will take a final call on this plan. The (merger) option is on the table but whether the government is going to bite the bullet ahead of polls and announce amalgamation or choose to wait is yet to be seen," a source told Financial Express.

Post-merger, the entity will have a combined business of over Rs 16.5 lakh crore, deposits of Rs 9.6 lakh crore and advances of close to Rs 7 lakh crore, the report stated, adding that this entity will become the second biggest public sector bank, pipping the recently merged Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

related news

On February 5, PNB reported a surprise net profit of Rs 246.5 crore for the December quarter. This implies a jump of 7 percent from Rs 230 crore that the bank posted during the same quarter of last year.

In the case of OBC, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 removed it from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on it. A day’s prior, aided by a tax write back of Rs 2,862.44 crore, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 144.96 crore for Q3 FY19 versus a net loss of Rs 1,985.42 crore in the same quarter of last year.

For four quarters in a row, P&SB has been posting losses.

The government has been on M&A spree buoyed by is successful experience of merging State Bank of India with five of its subsidiaries and Bharatiya Mahila Bank, and the amalgamation of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank. The Centre aims to create a few but strong banks with much larger balance sheets to support the rising demand for credit and for optimum utilisation of resources.

However, the report quoted a source saying that despite an improvement in their finances, PNB, OBC and P&SB are "not out of the woods yet, so the government may choose to wait until their recovery takes root".
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:05 pm

tags #bank merger #Business #Oriental Bank of Commerce #Piyush Goyal #Punjab National Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.