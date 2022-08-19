Mere compliance doesn’t make banks’ governance structures socially efficient, finds study

Banks’ current level of compliance is “insufficient” to label their existing governance structure as “socially efficient,” according to a study published on the Reserve Bank of India’s website on August 19.

“Analysis of inter-temporal behaviour of governance compliance uncovers that, albeit Indian banks have made significant progress in complying with the governance standards over the most recent couple of years, yet the current level of compliance is not adequate to mark the existing governance structure as a “socially efficient” structure,” according to the study.

The study is authored by Rachita Gulati, Sunil Kumar, S Chinngaihlian, Rajendra Raghumanda and Prabal Bilantu. The study was funded by the RBI under the Development Research Group Study Series. The views expressed in this study are of the authors alone, and not of the institutions to which they belong.

Gulati is an associate professor of economics at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, while Kumar is a professor and dean, the Faculty of Economics at South Asian University in New Delhi. Chinngaihlian, Raghumanda and Bilantu are RBI staff.

The study observed that India’s banking industry remained reasonably sound from 2008-09 to 2012-13, before the early signs of a decline in asset quality and profitability were observed in 2013-14. In recent years, private banks have by and large shown an improvement in their soundness position.

There exist “noticeable asymmetries” in the policy priorities of banks on the dimensions of governance and soundness, according to the study. Private banks demonstrated relatively better performance in adhering to governance norms pertaining to audit function, followed by risk management and board effectiveness during the study period.

However, a low level of soundness remains a challenge for public sector banks (PSBs), according to the study. “Unmistakable” reasons that can be referred for lower governance by PSBs could be dual regulation, board complexities, slackness on internal controls, and externally imposed constraints through central vigilance agencies on PSBs, the study found.

Further, the focus on stringent compliance with board attributes, and putting less focus on other important governance dimensions might be costly and impedingly affect bank soundness, the study showed. Higher compliance with shareholders’ rights enhances the soundness of banks, it said.

Additionally, PSBs need greater autonomy and more controlling powers to respond quickly against frauds or irregularities and to manage the effects of any internal and external shocks, according to the study findings.

“Even the success of the recent consolidation wave in the public sector banking segment hinges upon how well newly emerged mega PSBs improve their governance structures, which is a great challenge,” the study said.

Altogether, persistent regulatory efforts by the policymakers toward cleaning banks’ balance sheets, especially those of PSBs, restructuring, recapitalisation, and recent consolidation through mega-merger would help to boost the overall soundness of the banking system in the years ahead, it added.