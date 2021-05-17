Mercy Mission volunteers a lifeline to Bengaluru, India’s most COVID-hit city

For Tanveer Ahmed and his team, the day starts and ends with giving those who succumbed to COVID-19 a dignified burial or cremation. That has been more or less the case for close to a year now, but more pronounced in recent times as the number of COVID-19 related deaths increased.

Ahmed and his team of eight people are part of Mercy Angels, a part of Mercy Mission, a collective of non-profit organizations involved in COVID-19 relief.

These days Ahmed starts his day right after his first meal, which is around 430 am, and immediately is on the job ferrying the dead from hospitals to crematoriums and then repeating the same cycle again. On average he and his team cremates and buries 16-18 people a day, both young and old.

Ameen e Mudassar is a volunteer behind the go-to COVID19 helpline site covidhelplinebangalore.com/ that he started in July 2020. His initiative is also part of Mercy Mission. He runs what looks like a mini COVID-19 war room in Bengaluru. Mudassar works with close to 200 volunteers in the Emergency Response Team (ERT) responding to distress calls. A dozen of them offer chat support and another three verify information before they are made available on the site.

Ameer e Mudassar, a Mercy Mission volunteer behind covidhelplinebangalore.com

A small group of Mercy Mission volunteers.

Mudassar himself is on calls throughout the day. He responds to 3,000 WhatsApp messages daily for arranging ICU beds, medicines and oxygen cylinders. “Of these, the majority are junk. But about 500 will be genuine cries for help and it is imperative that we get help to them. That means reading them all,” he says.

Mercy Mission

Volunteers like Mudassar and Ahmed have been involved in these initiatives for close to a year as a part of Mercy Mission and its sister initiative Mercy Angels. These initiatives were launched in March 2020. During the pandemic last year, more than 20 not-for-profit organisations came together to deal with the COVID-19 related emergencies including giving the dead a dignified burial or cremation.

But things on ground have changed drastically over the past year for these volunteers. If their focus in the first wave was to help stranded migrant workers, distributing food to doctors and setting up COVID-19 helplines, the second wave has taken all of them by surprise by sheer volume of distress calls every day.

Nothing would have prepared them for the scale the second wave has brought – from the demand for ICUs to oxygen and even burying the dead.

Second wave

“This is the first time I am getting calls from people, who are crying for help,” shares Mudassar. The requests include getting ICU beds in the already-overcrowded private and public hospitals and oxygen cylinders, which are perpetually in short supply.

Clearly, Karnataka’s COVID-19 stats are not encouraging and Bengaluru’s status is especially worrisome. The IT capital now has more than a million cases, the highest in any Indian city. On May 13, Karnataka reported 35,297 cases of which 15,191 were in Bengaluru.

The severity is reflected in the SOS calls in social media and on ground, stretching volunteers and their resources beyond limits. “Not even one hospital in the city has ICU beds. It is a horrible state we are in,” he says.

“In the first wave, we were able to get ICU beds in just three hours. There were more than enough available. But now even after 24-36 hours we are unable to find a single bed,” Mudassar says. What stuck with him was the story of a 26-year-old pregnant woman. With her husband hospitalized due to the virus, she was on hunt for an ICU bed for herself. Her story was posted on social media and hundreds were looking for a bed but so far have not been successful. He can only imagine the plight of others who do not have enough resources to reach out.

But that is just a half the struggle. Volunteers have to intervene at every step, right from getting an ICU bed to negotiating with ambulances to charge a reasonable fee. Volunteers even drive the patients to hospitals when ambulance drivers leave them stranded if they are unable to pay the steep fee.

“So many private ambulances are squeezing patients and are making a killing by charging an exorbitant amount. Government should have regulated this by keeping a permissible limit that can be charged by them,” Ahmed of Mercy Angels said.

However, as the number of cases mount, the dynamics of demand is changing as well and the Mercy Mission volunteers too are tweaking the mode of working.

Little tweaks

The volunteer group consists of dozens, who are assigned to fullfil requests and discussions happen in the same group. Now, instead of coordinating on a single group, nuclear WhatsApp groups are formed to help patients. Their scope of help has also expanded from reactive to preemptive. The volunteers are now guiding caregivers on COVID-19 safety to protect themselves. The covidhelplinebangalore. com/ is updated constantly with all the pandemic-related information that is easier for people to access.

The challenge however will be COVID-19 orphaned kids, which are likely to increase in the coming months. “Recently we came across a distress call about a widowed woman (35) in Mandya who died due to the virus leaving her three kids aged – 5, 10 and 13 – orphaned. For now, we have formed a group to help them,” Mudassar said.

But the incident has left him scarred. “I have a four-year-old son and a daughter, who is 11 years old. Seeing these orphaned children makes me feel helpless,” he said. It is also an area that requires great care given that by the end of the country is likely to see hundreds of orphaned kids.

It is these instances that make it tough for the volunteers to keep going.

Challenge

For Mercy Mission, generous funding from across the globe has helped procure supplies. Muddasar said that they have raised Rs 13 lakh so far and have spent Rs 4 lakh till now. These funds are used for getting oxygen cylinders, PPE kits, pulse oximeters, burials and cremations and also offer financial help to those in need. The organisation is in the process of documenting the donation received.

So far, they have got 230 oxygen concentrators and have started COVID-19 care centre in Karnataka. But the increasing prices and logistics are posing a challenge. Currently the price of oxygen concentrators have increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000, which would reduce the number of concentrators they can procure.

Nevertheless, for these volunteers these are minor hiccups compared to the lives that can be lost for the lack of these supplies.

Call of duty

For all the work they do, all of them have fulltime jobs. Ahmed is a recruitment consultant and Mudassar is an entrepreneur and runs his own career consulting firm Cigma. Their career has taken a back seat for the year.

Ahmed said, “Over the last one year my professional career has been on the backburner. But I consider this my duty.”

Mudassar too has been focused on the voluntary work leaving the business to his employees for most part. That too has changed. Recently, he says as some of them are now roped into do the work to help with covering partial hospital bills of patients.

Doing this without a break for a year does wear them down, both mentally and physically. “There are days when I get emotional and cannot sleep. Even when I eventually do, I am dreaming about oxygen cylinders and ICU beds,” says Mudasser.

So, now and then Mudassar takes a break to play with his son, and watch comedy shows to unwind.

The only coping mechanism is from the lives they were able to save and thank-you messages that pour in for them and that motivates them to keep going. “Somewhere we are able to save lives and offer help is the only driving force and it motivates us,” says Ahmed.

Helpline numbers

Mercy Mission Helpline number for all services – 8660856709

BBMP Bengaluru for blocking beds – 1912