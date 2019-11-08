Mercury dips to 14 degrees in Delhi after rains

The temperature in Delhi dipped to 14 degrees Celsius on November 8, four notches below the season's average, after the city experienced rains over the past 24 hours, officials said.

A shallow fog covered the city in the morning hours, they added.

Delhi received 8 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and relative humidity was 94 per cent, a MeT department official said. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected around 28 degrees Celsius, the official said.