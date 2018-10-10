App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merck locked at 5% upper circuit after govt approves P&G's acquisition proposal

Government of India has approved the proposal of Procter & Gamble Overseas India B.V. for acquisition of up to 77.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Merck locked at 5 percent upper circuit after government approved Procter & Gamble proposal for stake acquisition in the company.

There were pending buy orders of 6,634 shares, with no sellers available.

Government of India has approved the proposal of Procter & Gamble Overseas India B.V. for acquisition of up to 77.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The said acquisition comprised 51.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company from the current promoters and up to 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company from its public shareholders pursuant to an open offer, subject to certain standard terms and conditions specified therein.

merck

At 13:32 hrs Merck was quoting at Rs 2,882.80, up Rs 137.25 on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 01:40 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.