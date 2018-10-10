Merck locked at 5% upper circuit after govt approves P&G's acquisition proposal

Shares of Merck locked at 5 percent upper circuit after government approved Procter & Gamble proposal for stake acquisition in the company.

There were pending buy orders of 6,634 shares, with no sellers available.

Government of India has approved the proposal of Procter & Gamble Overseas India B.V. for acquisition of up to 77.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The said acquisition comprised 51.80% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company from the current promoters and up to 26% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company from its public shareholders pursuant to an open offer, subject to certain standard terms and conditions specified therein.

At 13:32 hrs Merck was quoting at Rs 2,882.80, up Rs 137.25 on the BSE.