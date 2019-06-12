App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes elevates Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing

Iyer, who is currently Vice President of Customer Service and Corporate Affairs succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, Malaysia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India said it has elevated Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing with effect from July 1, 2019.

Iyer, who is currently Vice President of Customer Service and Corporate Affairs succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, Malaysia.

Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain spreading across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs.

Close
He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:36 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.