Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes drives in new GLE, price starts at 73.7 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched new long wheel base (LWB) GLE SUV in India. The model comes in two trims -- LWB GLE 300 d priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and  the  LWB GLE 400 d (hip-hop variant) tagged at Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

"At Mercedes-Benz we know the customers' pulse and our endeavour is to offer them with product offerings that are best-in class," Mercedes-Benz India  Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporters here.

The GLE remains one such winning product, and the fourth generation GLE that comes with a long wheelbase is further going to redefine and create a new benchmark in the luxury SUV segment, he added.

The new LWB GLE kick-starts the company's product offensive for 2020 for the Indian market and reiterate its commitment towards launching new products for discerning customers, Schwenk said.

Since its launch in India, the GLE has sold over 13,000 units in India and remains the highest selling luxury SUVs in this market, he added.

Schwenk said the company plans to bring around ten new products this year.

The company has now already launched  two SUVs -- G350d and GLC  in 2019. Besides, the new GLE, the company also plans to drive in GLS and GLA in next few months.

When asked about sales growth prospects for this year, he said, "We are looking for double digit growth this year."

He said market sentiment has improved from the second half of last year and the company is hopeful of maintaining the momentum it had in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Steps taken by the government to boost economy such as reducing corporate tax rate had a positive impact on the market in general and the company's customer base in particular, he added.

Last year Mercedes Benz saw around 11 per cent decline in sales at 13,786 units.

First Published on Jan 29, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mercedes-Benz #Technology

