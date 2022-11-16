 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Mercedes cuts some China electric car prices, shaking shares

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Europe's automobile and parts index slid 4.06% on the move, which highlights the challenges for foreign automakers struggling to break into China's growing EV market.

Mercedes-Benz said it had cut prices on some of its EQE and EQS models in China due to changing market demand for top-end electric vehicles (EVs), triggering a 6.7% fall in the premium carmaker's share price on Wednesday.

Europe's automobile and parts index slid 4.06% on the move, which highlights the challenges for foreign automakers struggling to break into China's growing EV market.

Sales of EVs in China are up 110% year-to-date, a Goldman Sachs report said, as incentives like tax breaks for kicked in to motivate consumers to move away from combustion engine cars.

But some analysts expect a price war in the coming months, with industry-wide sales projected to slow amid softening consumption and stiffening competition.

Chinese EV brand Aito, launched by Huawei and Seres Group, lowered prices in late October by around $1,100 on two of its models, while Tesla cut prices by up to 9% after Chief Executive Elon Musk said a "recession of sorts" was underway.

Sales of the four EVs affected by Mercedes-Benz's price cuts accounted for 3% of its total sales in China in the first eight months of 2022, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed.