Mercedes-Benz will launch 10 new vehicles in India in 2023: MD & CEO Santosh Iyer

PTI
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz India, which posted a record sales in 2022 at 15,822 units, had sold over 3,500 cars that are priced above Rs 1 crore last year.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will launch ten new vehicles in India in 2023 with majority in the over Rs 1-crore price category, which grew over 69 per cent last year, according to a senior company official.

In 2021, Mercedes-Benz India had sold 11,242 units. Its previous best sales was achieved in 2018 at 15,583 units.

The company is looking at an overall double-digit sales growth this year, and as part of the drive it launched its 'AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet' model priced at Rs 1.3 crore on Friday.

"The biggest growth for us in the last year has come from the TEV (top-end vehicle) segment, where we have grown by 69 per cent," newly appointed Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India Santosh Iyer told PTI.

The company's top-end vehicles include S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach, top-end AMGs, S-Class and GLS SUV, which are priced over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).