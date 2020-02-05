App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes Benz to launch electric SUV EQC in April

The company is analysing which electric vehicle could be launched in India out of the ten electric vehicles (EVs) that it is planning to launch globally in the next two years. It is also considering local assembly of some models.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz will kick off its EV journey in India with the launch of electric SUV EQC model in April, as it mulls more such products to be introduced here.

The company is analysing which electric vehicle could be launched in India out of the ten electric vehicles (EVs) that it is planning to launch globally in the next two years. It is also considering local assembly of some models.

"We are introducing the EQC in the (Indian) market. We are quite bullish on this segment. What we see today is a GST advantage in selling fully electric vehicles," Mercedes-Benz Cars Head overseas region Matthias Luehrs told reporters here on the sidelines of Auto Expo.

Close

The company, therefore, sees the government supporting in the strategy of electrification into the Indian market. "We are building on that. Our strategy is to evolve towards this segment in the future."

related news

The goods and services tax (GST) subvention is a clear sign of the government's support for EVs, he added.

When asked if the company would continue to fully import EVs to India, he said: "At the moment, yes".

He, however, added that the company's research and development unit in Germany had plan to introduce ten different EVs worldwide in the next couple of years.

"Obviously, we are also studying and always analysing what kind of cars we could possibly bring at a certain stage and also manufacture locally. We have not determined which one or if (the company with go ahead with it)," Luehr said.

As the company has done in the past with internal combustion engine vehicles, it will assess the viability of local assembly for EVs in the same manner, he asserted.

At present, Mercedes Benz locally assembles nine models at its plant in Pune. These comprise Maybach S 560, S-Class, E-Class Long Wheelbase, C-Class, CLA luxury sedans and the GLA, GLE and the GLS luxury SUVs.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #Electric SUV EQC #Mercedes-Benz

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.