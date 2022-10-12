English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mercedes-Benz reports 28% rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in January-September

    The company had sold 8,958 units in the same period last year, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

    PTI
    October 12, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    Mercedes

    Mercedes

    German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a 28 per cent rise in sales in India at 11,469 units in the January to September period this year, surpassing what it sold in the whole of 2021.

    The company had sold 8,958 units in the same period last year, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

    "Our sales are at pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said. Mercedes-Benz India had sold a total of 11,242 units in 2021.

    The sales growth witnessed this year so far is despite supply shortages and has been on the back of a "young product portfolio, resurgent customer sentiment scaling up businesses and the ongoing festive period", the company said. The total order bank of Mercedes-Benz India as of September 2022 is over 7,000 units, it added.

    The company said high demand for its top-end vehicles such as GLS Maybach 600, Maybach S-Class, S-Class along with AMGs has continued, while the long wheel-base E-Class remained its single highest selling model for in the January-September, 2022 period.

    Close
    Mercedes-Benz India also said it has started the first customer deliveries of its all-electric sedan EQS 580 and new bookings will be delivered by early 2023.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Mercedes-Benz #sales
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 01:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.