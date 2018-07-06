App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz posts record half-yearly sales in India, up 12.4%

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Roland Folger said, "Our sales performance is in line with our expectation despite last year's extraordinary demand in Q2, owing to the anticipation of GST implementation."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz today reported 12.4 percent increase in its half-yearly sales in India at 8,061 units strengthening its leadership position. In the January-June period last year the company had sold 7,171 units, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The sales growth also marks the brand's highest ever half-yearly volumes in India, it added.



The strong sales growth in January-June 2018 is aided by the new generation cars, the sedans, SUVs and the AMG performance cars, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz India said its SUV sales grew by 15.9 percent in the Jan-June 2018 period.

“We want to continue our leadership position in the Indian luxury car market, upholding the number one position for the last three years," Folger said.

He further said, "With our wide range of new generation cars, sedans, SUVs and the performance cars, we are confident to continue the drive, we set for ourselves in the first half."

Yesterday, German rival BMW had reported 13 percent growth in the sales of BMW and MINI brand of cars to 5,171 units during the January-June period this year.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 02:49 pm

