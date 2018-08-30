App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz opens new service facility in Coimbatore

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz India, the largest luxury car maker in the country, has opened a new facility in the city to bolster its service network in tier-2 markets.

The service facility by Sundaram Motors, one of the largest in the country, is spread across an area of 80,000 sq.ft and will serve as a one-stop shop for all customer service requirements in the region.

Mercedes-Benz India Vice President Customer Services and Corporate Affairs, Santosh Iyer, who inaugurated the facility yesterday at Sundaram Motors, said it is the 31st in south India and 10th in Tamil Nadu,

"Our focus on emerging tier II markets like Coimbatore, is going to play a significant role in our future growth story as we see these markets as key engines of growth," a company release quoted Iyer as saying.

With 31 facilities across 13 cities, south India remained one of the company's key markets and will witness continued network expansion and focused growth, he added.

Sundaram Motors Executive Director Sharath Vijayaraghavan said the company rolled out Mercedes-Benz's acclaimed "My Mercedes, My Service" programme and has taken yet another step to strengthen the two decades old relationship.

There is an increasing demand for Mercedes-Benz products in Coimbatore and nearby markets, he said.

The Rs 16 crore facility is one of the largest in India and can service 5,000 cars per year by using 26 service bays for preventive maintenance and body and paint, he said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 03:35 pm

