Mercedes-Benz launches E-Class, its last new combustion engine model

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:48 PM IST

Follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.

Mercedes-Benz launched its last new combustion engine model - the next generation of the E-Class, which will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year.

Follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.

"Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said at a media roundtable. "We have an all-electric E-Class, and it's the EQE."

The car features an infotainment "hyperscreen" across the front of the vehicle, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brakelights, with entertainment options adapted for audiences in markets from Europe to South Korea and China.