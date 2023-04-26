Mercedes-Benz launches E-Class, its last new combustion engine model

Mercedes-Benz launched its last new combustion engine model - the next generation of the E-Class, which will be built in Germany and China and go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year.

Follow-up models of the E-Class will be built on a new platform adapted for battery-powered cars, though this generation will already be available as a hybrid.

"Building a battery in retrospectively is always a compromise," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said at a media roundtable. "We have an all-electric E-Class, and it's the EQE."

The car features an infotainment "hyperscreen" across the front of the vehicle, rear-seat entertainment and a projection of the Mercedes star in the brakelights, with entertainment options adapted for audiences in markets from Europe to South Korea and China.

It will go on sale in the United States by the end of the year and China in early 2024. Mercedes-Benz is targeting exclusively battery-electric sales globally by 2030, but has caveated this ambition by adding it will only aim to do so "where markets allow".

