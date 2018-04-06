App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 06, 2018 02:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz India sales up 22.5% in FY18

The company, which had sold 13,259 units in 2016-17, also said in the January-March period it sold 4,556 units as against 3,650 units in the year-ago period, up 24.8 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz today reported 22.5 percent growth in sales in India at 16,236 units in 2017-18, strengthening its leadership in the segment.

The company, which had sold 13,259 units in 2016-17, also said in the January-March period it sold 4,556 units as against 3,650 units in the year-ago period, up 24.8 percent.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Roland Folger said: "2018 began on a positive note for the brand, though the spike in Q1 sales can be attributed to" advancing of customer buying due to the impending price correction, triggered primarily by the increase in basic customs duty.

In the Budget for 2018-19, finance minister Arun Jaitley had increased custom duty on CKD (completely knocked down) imports of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles from 10 percent to 15 percent.

related news

The government also raised customs duty on specified parts/accessories of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles from 7.5 percent to 15 percent.

Folger said sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in India were driven by strong performance of the company's mainstay models, the C, E, S-Class and the SUVs along with the success of the 'Long Wheelbase E-Class'.

In calendar year 2017 the company sold 15,330 units as against 13,231 units in 2016 maintaining its top position for a third year in a row ahead of rivals Audi and BMW. Folger, however, said it might be a challenge to sustain this momentum in the coming quarters although Mercedes-Benz is cautiously optimistic.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Mercedes-Benz

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.