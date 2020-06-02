App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz India launches top-end variants of GLE LWB

The new top-end variants of the GLE LWB (long wheelbase) -- 450 4MATIC (petrol) and 400 d 4MATIC (diesel) are powered by BS-VI in-line six-cylinder engines.

PTI

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched top-end petrol and diesel variants of its best-selling SUV, long wheelbase GLE priced at Rs 88.80 lakh and Rs 89.90 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom, India, except Kerala).

The new top-end variants of the GLE LWB (long wheelbase)  -- 450 4MATIC (petrol) and 400 d 4MATIC (diesel) are powered by BS-VI in-line six-cylinder engines.

The new GLE 450 4MATIC LWB has a power of 367 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 5.7 seconds, while the new GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB produces an output of 330 hp and can also accelerate from 0-100 km/hour in 5.7 seconds ,Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Close

“The new long wheelbase GLE has already created a benchmark in the luxury SUV segment and we are very satisfied with the customer response. Encouraged by this response we are now introducing a petrol and a diesel variant of the GLE LWB," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schewnk said.

related news

He further said the locally made two new variants thus make important additions to the company's GLE SUV range and will further attract customers who seek comfort, luxury and off-roading prowess in their SUV.

"We are confident that the GLE 450 4MATIC and the 400 d 4MATIC will help this SUV retain its top billing in the luxury SUV segment,” Schewnk said.

He said the GLE LWB already has a three-month waiting period and with the introduction of a petrol model, the company expects it to further drive its popularity and cater to the requirements of those customers who waited for a petrol model.

"The GLE LWB is an important pillar in our expansive SUV portfolio, leading our product offensive in the SUV segment and it remains Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in India. With the addition of these two new variants, we once again reiterate our customer focus and our commitment to the Indian market," he added.

The two new variants have several features, including auto park assist 360 degree surround view camera, smartphone integration, easy pack tail gate, memory package for front seats, electrically adjustable rear seats, electric sun blinds, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging front and blind spot assist, among others.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 12:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #GLE LWB #Mercedes-Benz India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

Business Insight | What Moody's latest rating reveals about state of Indian economy

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

SBI Card reports average daily spends at over Rs 175 crore in May

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown implementation faulty, was treated as law and order problem: COVID-19 task force

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.