Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG GT 63 S E Performance, its most powerful production car

Apr 11, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. Mercedes claims that the new AMG can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz India clocked its ‘best ever fiscal year’ for 2022- 23 with sales of 16,497 units, a strong growth of 37 percent from 12,071 units in FY 21-22. The automaker also achieved its ‘Best ever Q1’, retailing 4,697 units in Q1 2023, growing by 17 percent YoY.

On April 11, Mercedes-Benz India unveiled its highly desirable and emotive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the company's first performance hybrid. It highlights the automaker's expertise in transferring motorsport technologies to production cars and advancing innovation continuously.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a big, brawny four-door with a long bonnet and a swooping roofline. The car has an aggressive AMG face, a sleek rear fascia with slim LED headlights and a retractable spoiler. The flared wheel arches house massive dual-tone alloy wheels.