Mercedes-Benz India launches AMG GT 63 S E Performance, its most powerful production car

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-Benz India clocked its ‘best ever fiscal year’ for 2022- 23 with sales of 16,497 units, a strong growth of 37 percent from 12,071 units in FY 21-22. The automaker also achieved its ‘Best ever Q1’, retailing 4,697 units in Q1 2023, growing by 17 percent YoY.

Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO and Lance Bennett, VP Sales and Marketing launch Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance_5

On April 11, Mercedes-Benz India unveiled its highly desirable and emotive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance, the company's first performance hybrid. It highlights the automaker's expertise in transferring motorsport technologies to production cars and advancing innovation continuously.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a big, brawny four-door with a long bonnet and a swooping roofline. The car has an aggressive AMG face, a sleek rear fascia with slim LED headlights and a retractable spoiler. The flared wheel arches house massive dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance comes with the brand's latest 3-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup featuring two 12.3-inch displays. Besides the AMG-specific steering wheel, it also gets sports seats and sportier interior trim.

At the heart of the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. The total output is 831 BHP and 1,470 Nm. The car is equipped with a 6.1 kWh battery, which enables it to run in pure-EV mode for 12 km at up to 130 km/h.

Mercedes also claims that the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 316 km/h. The company recently launched a fully equipped AMG Edition 1 that will be available for a limited period in select markets.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "With the launch of the AMG GT 63 E Performance, we continue to offer our discerning customers the most desirable top-end vehicles from our global portfolio. This exquisite performance machine is entirely developed by our engineers in Affalterbach, offering a fascinating level of driving dynamics, rightly bearing AMG’s F1-inspired new technology label, E PERFORMANCE."