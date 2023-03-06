 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Mercedes Benz India eyes double digit growth

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 09:13 PM IST

The company sold 15,822 cars last year, the highest in the luxury segment and achieved double digit growth, Mercedes-Benz India Vice President Sales and Marketing, Lance Bennett told reporters in Coimbatore.

Mercedes-Benz India Vice President Sales and Marketing, Lance Bennett said, "We are excited about the growth potential of Mercedes-Benz in Tamil Nadu. The TEV segment has witnessed robust growth in Coimbatore, underlining the segment's popularity."

Mercedes Benz, India's largest luxury carmaker aims to achieve a double digit growth in market share this year, a top company official said on Monday.

The company sold 15,822 cars last year, the highest in the luxury segment and achieved double digit growth, Mercedes-Benz India Vice President Sales and Marketing, Lance Bennett told reporters in Coimbatore.

He was speaking after inaugurating a revamped MAR20X showroom in the city, boasting of a dedicated MAR20X EQ Display and Exclusive Corner for Top End Vehicles (TEV).

Tamil Nadu was an important market for the vehicles in India, with 45 per cent growth, contributing 20 per cent to the pan India market and Coimbatore has showcased a robust 32 per cent year on year growth, Bennett said.