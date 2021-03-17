English
Mercedes Benz growth, investment limited by high taxes in India: MD Martin Schwenk

Under the GST regime, luxury cars are taxed under the 28 percent slab along with an additional cess of up to 25 percent.

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
Schwenk further said that the company would continue launching new models in India but would limit investment to build capacity.

Mercedes Benz has blamed the high taxes on luxury cars in India for a restricted growth in the segment and that the market, despite a small base, is unlikely to expand exponentially unless there is a change in the levy structure, The Economic Times said in a report.

After the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020, the industry shrank by 40 percent.

“Growth of the luxury market and the absolute footprint is too small, I would think, for every competitor in the field. And we will remain a low volume manufacturer, unless and until there is a change in the taxation schemes,” Mercedes Benz India Managing Director Martin Schwenk told the publication during the launch of the new E-Class, priced between Rs 63.6 lakh and Rs 80.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

“We will have growth but it will be more linear growth. I don’t foresee exponential growth or really substantial accelerated growth, which would need additional investments."

Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, luxury cars are taxed under the 28 percent slab along with an additional cess of up to 25 percent.

He added that after opening up the lockdown, the recovery has been "stronger than expected" and that the German car company expects a 40 percent increase in sales over the next couple of years, although on a low base. The company has planned to launch 15 new models in India this year including A-Class Limousine and SUV GLA.

“Our investment is limited at the moment on model-specific investment necessary to introduce additional models. That’s the core statement here. We will continue investing in new models but we will not be substantially increasing the capabilities as such,” he said.
TAGS: ##Mecedes Benz #Business #GST #taxes
first published: Mar 17, 2021 10:45 am

