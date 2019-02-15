Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mercedes-Benz EU emissions jump under new testing regime

European Union regulators forced the auto industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions drastically to mitigate the impact of global warming, forcing a 40 percent cut in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2007 and 2021.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Daimler will push electric and hybrid cars more aggressively after tougher emissions tests revealed pollution levels in Europe at Mercedes-Benz Cars rose 7 percent last year.

European Union regulators forced the auto industry to cut greenhouse gas emissions drastically to mitigate the impact of global warming, forcing a 40 percent cut in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions between 2007 and 2021.

However, an emissions test-cheating scandal at Volkswagen in 2015 caused regulators to introduce more stringent testing methods to reflect real-world driving conditions, which has caused average emissions readings to rise across the industry.

The new procedures combined with a shift in customer tastes towards heavier sports utility vehicles (SUVs) lifted average fleet emissions levels at the company's Mercedes and Smart passenger cars in Europe to 134 grams of CO2 per km in 2018, up from 125 grams in 2017.

related news

This makes it harder to lower average fleet emissions levels to a target of 105 grams/km by 2021.

"It will lead to even stronger electrification," said Jochen Hermann, Vice President of eDrive development at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Mercedes-Benz Cars will increase the number of hybrid and electric vehicles to 20 models by 2020, up from five models in 2018. By 2025 up to 40 percent of passenger cars will be electric or hybrid cars, Daimler said.

"We expect to meet the target," a spokesman said about the 2021 expectations.

EU lawmakers agreed in December to a further 37.5 percent cut in CO2 emissions between 2021 and 2030.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Business #Daimler #Mercedes-Benz #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.