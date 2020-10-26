172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mercedes-benz-delivers-550-cars-during-navratri-dussehra-6014691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 01:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz delivers 550 cars during Navratri, Dussehra

The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

PTI

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it delivered 550 cars during Navratri and Dussehra thus driving into a robust festive season.

The deliveries were in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi NCR and other Northern markets.

The festive season deliveries in the Delhi-NCR region stood at 175 units and there is anticipation of strong demand for upcoming Diwali and Dhanteras period, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Close

Commenting on the performance, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "the festive season this year has begun on a very strong note and we are glad to witness this positive customer sentiment."

He further said, "this impressive number of deliveries makes us confident of a good festive season and firmly underlines the trust and confidence that luxury car buyers have on Mercedes-Benz brand and products."

On the outlook, he said, "we are confident of further driving this momentum for the rest of the festive period and the quarter. We have an exciting quarter ahead of us with new product introductions and it will remain our endeavor to keep exciting the market and continuing the recovery of sales for the rest of the year."
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 01:44 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.