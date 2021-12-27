MARKET NEWS

English
Mensa, the fastest unicorn of 2021, acquires denim brand High Star

Mensa looks to multiply its gross turnover 10-fold in the next five years through a series of acquisitions

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 12:49 PM IST

Mensa has acquired High Star, a homegrown denim brand serving fashion-forward and digital-first consumers, as part of a series of buyouts it has made this year. 


Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, confirmed the deal and said the company looks to multiply its gross turnover 10-fold in the next five years. “Our team has outlined a strategic roadmap for expanding the brand’s footprints in the domestic and international markets across channels to reach consumers and continue to improve customer experience,” he said.


Mensa became the fastest start-up to be a unicorn this year reaching the billion-dollar valuation in just six months. It is focused on buying out digital-first brands across diverse categories like fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, and food, and scaling up their operations. It recently acquired brands like LilPicks and Folkture. 


Founded in 2012, High Star offers a wide range of denim products across categories. In the apparel segment, High Star offers a range of affordable denim on platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Bewakoof.


The Rohit Mirchandani-founded company is present in men’s wear, women’s wear, and kids’ wear segments through jeans, jackets, skirts, jeggings, palazzo, and shorts.

“Being part of Mensa Brands will help High Star scale astronomical levels we aim for. Mensa’s team will bring their expertise to expand the brand’s presence pan India and take it global. Within the first year of onboarding, Mensa will support us in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management and channel expansion,” Mirchandani said.

