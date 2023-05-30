Mensa Brands fires 200 employees as business shows signs of slowdown

Mensa Brands, which was founded in 2021 by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, turned unicorn within six months of its operations, which was the fastest for any e-commerce company in India

Mensa Brands, the roll-up e-commerce company founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, has fired at least 200 employees across divisions, with India Lifestyle Network (ILN) being the most affected, according to three people aware of the developments.

The cost-cutting exercise means that Mensa Brands, which has a total team strength of 750-800 employees, will be trimming its workforce by around 25 percent. The number of employees being affected could increase further, one of the people cited above said. The downsizing at the fastest unicorn in India comes at a time when several investors and market players have flagged signs of a slowdown in the roll-up e-commerce market.

ILN was part of Times Internet, which Mensa acquired in December 2022. After the acquisition, companies like MensXP, iDiva, and Hypp became part of Mensa's growing portfolio.

"Employees from ILN were called for a one-on-one session with the human resource (HR) executives and were asked to leave the very next day. While some employees were fortunate enough to get two months' pay as compensation, a chunk of them were paid only one month's salaries and asked to leave immediately," one of the people cited above said.

The decision was despite Narayanan assuring ILN's employees that they would not be let go when acquisition talks were materializing.

"Employees were asked to go because their personal performance was suddenly unsatisfactory for Mensa, which admitted that ILN's growth has been lackluster," the person added.

Mensa runs a model similar to the US-based Thrasio, which buys profitable, well-reviewed online sellers on Amazon and turbocharges their growth with technology, marketing and product growth chops as it builds a house of brands.

Between October 2021 and December 2022, the Tiger Global-backed company has acquired at least 17 companies, but has gone slow on its acquisition spree after that. MyFitness, Dennis Lingo, Villain are among Mensa's notable acquisitions.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Mensa Brands with a detailed questionnaire seeking details, the story will be updated if the company responds.

With the latest decision, Mensa joins a growing list of new-age companies that have been firing employees as they look to become a leaner team, increase efficiencies and extend their cash runway as investors demand startups to become profitable.

Several large startups like Meesho, Swiggy, ShareChat and more have also let go off hundreds of employees as the pave their path towards profitability.

A Mensa Brands spokesperson has however denied that the numbers were as much as 200.

“ILN is committed to providing the best content to its consumers and industry-leading services to its client partners. To enhance efficiency post integration, we restructured some teams that impacted a few positions. This activity affected less than 30 team members in ILN and there have been no layoffs in other parts of Mensa till date. We are fully dedicated to supporting those affected by providing each of them up to three months salary, extended health insurance and support in finding new roles,” the spokesperson added.

In total, about 6,150 startup employees have been let go so far this year alone. And since 2022, around 24,500 workers have been sacked, according to Moneycontrol's layoffs tracker.

The layoffs come despite Mensa claiming to be profitable and having raised over $200 million from investors such as Accel, Alpha Wave Global (previously known as Falcon Edge), Prosus and several others. When Mensa raised $135 million in November 2021, it was valued at over a billion dollars within just six months of its existence.

GlobalBees, GOAT Brand Labs, Evenflow, Powerhouse 91, 10Club and Upscalio are the other players in the roll-up e-commerce field.