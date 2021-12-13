Mensa Brands acquires online kidswear brand LilPicks

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

Mensa Brands has acquired LilPicks, a digital-first fashion brand LilPicks in the kids wear segment.

LilPicks, which offers trendy, quality, designer, and affordable clothing, and accessories for kids, has expanded in markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and other Asian countries. The brand also has an online presence.

LilPicks was founded by Riya Gupta in 2017 with a small seed fund and is growing at 3X of last year’s sales, said the company. The company aims to clock a gross turnover of Rs 500 crore within the next four years.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, “The kids wear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution. We are highly impressed with Riya’s depth of knowledge of this category and her desire to provide the best customer experience.”

Mensa Brands, founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, acquires digital-first brands operating in different categories and help them achieve scale. So far, the six-month-old unicorn has acquired 13 brands including categories such as designer sarees, jewellery, men’s wear, smart devices and personal care. Most of these brands are growing 100 percent year-on-year since the time of acquisition, the company said.

Riya Gupta, Founder of LilPicks, said, “Being part of Mensa Brands will help skyrocket Lilpicks’ journey. With Mensa’s team and their systematic approach to scaling, I believe we can realise the brand’s immense potential across domestic and international markets. We have set ourselves a target of achieving a Rs 500-crore turnover for LilPicks within the next four years, making it a mass premium kidswear brand, while also venturing into some interesting emerging categories.”