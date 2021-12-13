MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Mensa Brands acquires online kidswear brand LilPicks

LilPicks was founded by Riya Gupta in 2017 with a small seed fund and is growing at 3X of last year’s sales, according to the company.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.


Mensa Brands has acquired LilPicks, a digital-first fashion brand LilPicks in the kids wear segment. 


LilPicks, which offers trendy, quality, designer, and affordable clothing, and accessories for kids, has expanded in markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and other Asian countries. The brand also has an online presence. 


LilPicks was founded by Riya Gupta in 2017 with a small seed fund and is growing at 3X of last year’s sales, said the company. The company aims to clock a gross turnover of Rs 500 crore within the next four years. 


Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said, “The kids wear segment is emerging with a lot of white spaces, giving us the perfect opportunity to grow the brand with the right product mix and distribution. We are highly impressed with Riya’s depth of knowledge of this category and her desire to provide the best customer experience.” 


Mensa Brands, founded by former Myntra CEO Ananth Narayanan, acquires digital-first brands operating in different categories and help them achieve scale. So far, the six-month-old unicorn has acquired 13 brands including categories such as designer sarees, jewellery, men’s wear, smart devices and personal care. Most of these brands are growing 100 percent year-on-year since the time of acquisition, the company said.

Close

Related stories

Riya Gupta, Founder of LilPicks, said, “Being part of Mensa Brands will help skyrocket Lilpicks’ journey. With Mensa’s team and their systematic approach to scaling, I believe we can realise the brand’s immense potential across domestic and international markets. We have set ourselves a target of achieving a Rs 500-crore turnover for LilPicks within the next four years, making it a mass premium kidswear brand, while also venturing into some interesting emerging categories.” 

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ananth Narayanan #Mensa Brands
first published: Dec 13, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.