Mensa Brands acquires leading peanut butter brand Myfitness

Mensa Brands on September 12 acquired peanut butter brand ‘Myfitness’ to expand its portfolio of digital-first brands in the healthy food category.

The Myfitness' product line-up contains variants of peanut butter such as chocolate, crunchy and high-protein. This partnership is expected to strengthen the brand's footprint and enable it to launch new categories, scale up to D2C sales, invest in brand-building and expand to global markets.

"This partnership not only allows us to play in the large and growing healthy food market, but does so by leveraging our existing capabilities. We believe we can build it into a Rs. 1,000 crore brand in the next 3-4 years," Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, said.

Peanut Butter alone is a Rs 600-crore market, averaging an over 30 percent annual growth rate, replacing sugary spreads, and jams as people are moving towards a more healthy lifestyle.

Founded in 2019 by Mohammad Patel and Rahil Virani, Myfitness is popular among fitness enthusiasts, millennials, Gen Z, and athletes for offering taste, protein, and natural ingredients. Certified with Mr Olympia, US FDA registration, Myfitness has become a preferred fitness choice for Bollywood celebrities, Indian cricketers, and social media influencers. It is also the official snacking partner of IPL teams, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Mensa Brands, a market leader proven to exponentially scale brands. Together, I believe we can make Myfitness a global household name and serve hundreds of millions of happy consumers," Mohammad Patel, CEO of Myfitness, said.

Myfitness has 30-plus SKUs with an average selling price of Rs 500. Within three years of its inception, the company has sold over seven million jars of peanut butter.