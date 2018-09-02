App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Men tasked to refill cash in ATMs swindle Rs 1.16 crore

The matter came to light during an internal audit at the firm which found that the amount being transferred to the ATMs was less than what was authorised

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Noida Police on Saturday registered a case against some employees of a cash replenishing firm for allegedly swindling Rs 1.16 crore.

The money was stolen over a period of two months by the accused who were entrusted with the responsibility of refilling cash in the ATMs of the city, the police said.

The private firm-- Logicash Private Solutions on Friday lodged a complaint with the Noida Sector 24 police station suspecting complicity of some of its employees in the episode, Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Pant said.

The matter came to light reportedly during an internal audit at the firm which found that the amount being transferred to the ATMs was less than what was authorised.

Pant said the firm refills cash in ATMs of almost all banks including international ones in Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon.

Circle Officer, Noida City said three of the firm's employees who were custodians of the cash were suspected to be involved in the matter.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 10:50 am

tags #Business #India

