MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Membership Bonanza exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers

Unlock membership deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs 2349/-

December 31, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings. It is not only providing premium content but is also offering giveaways and exclusive deals to its subscribers.

With over 400,000 active subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and the fastest-growing financial news subscription portal in India.

As part of our fresh offering, we now bring to you exclusive membership deals worth Rs 2349/- from PharmEasy and EazyDiner for Moneycontrol PRO subscribers:

  • Get a 12-month complimentary membership of PharmEasy Plus worth Rs 1499/-

  • Get a 3-month complimentary membership of EazyDiner Primeworth Rs 850/-

Enjoy these benefits by clicking here. This is a limited period offer.

Moneycontrol Pro has relentlessly innovated to offer users a slew of premium services such as seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter, and a detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events.

Subscribers receive exclusive trading recommendations, curated market data, independent equity analysis, and actionable investment ideas. For a better understanding of the current economic affairs, it provides nuanced views on the biggest business events and on macro, corporate, and policy actions from some of India’s most experienced financial journalists and top experts, as well as practical insights from market gurus.

Close

Related stories

All these offerings are complemented by an ad-free, user-friendly experience on the app and desktop, along with several other benefits. To know more, visit https://www.moneycontrol.com/pro-top-stories.

In the year gone by, we had offered discounted prices to our subscribers for exclusive access to virtual events and market conferences such as Traders CarnivalQuants LeagueOption Omega and Intrazon.

If you are not a part of the PRO family yet, you can become one at an unbelievable price of Re 1/- per day. Apply coupon PRO365 on the 1-year plan to avail yourself of this offer from the Moneycontrol website or Android App. iOS users can subscribe via the website and use the same ID on their Apple device.
Tags: #EazyDiner #Moneycontrol Pro #PharmEasy
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.