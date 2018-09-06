App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monetary Policy Committee member questions Q1 FY19 GDP data

India’s economic growth in Q1 FY19 stood at 8.2 percent, the fastest pace for any economy, driven by 13.5 percent growth in the manufacturing sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A member of the Monetary Policy Committee believes India may have overestimated its manufacturing output while calculating its gross domestic product (GDP) in the June quarter.

The new GDP series has replaced the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) with corporate financial data for estimating manufacturing value added, Ravindra Dholakia, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, wrote in The Economic & Political Weekly, with R Nagaraj and Manish Pandya. According to this report, this has led to a higher share of manufacturing in GDP and faster growth rate compared to the old series.

India’s economic growth in Q1 FY19 stood at 8.2 percent, the fastest pace for any economy, driven by 13.5 percent growth in the manufacturing sector, according to government data. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the government for its reforms and fiscal prudence, while tensions hovered over the global economy due to the US-China trade war.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said shift to the new GDP series is better than ASI because it captures value addition of the manufacturing sector in a more efficient way. Dholakia, along with the other two authors of the report, asked if it was a fuller description of the sector or overestimation.

“Dramatic and unexpected changes in levels and GDP growth rates (and its principal sectors) have caught public and policymakers’ attention, raising doubts over the veracity of the new GDP estimates,” the report stated.

Taking into account the perils of high oil prices and trade tensions in the global economy, the Reserve Bank of India has maintained its growth forecast at 7.4 percent.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #MPC #policy #RBI

