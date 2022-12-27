 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MeitY to be the nodal ministry for India's online gaming sector

Vikas SN
Dec 27, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST

This move is expected to provide more regulatory clarity to gaming startups thereby aiding the future growth of the sector.

(Representational image: Priyam Raj via Unsplash)

The Indian government has designated the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as the nodal ministry to oversee the country's nascent but growing online gaming industry, paving the way for a long-awaited uniform regulatory framework to oversee the country's nascent but growing industry.

The government has been mulling over plans to regulate the online gaming sector since early this year, but a major roadblock has been the absence of a nodal ministry that can oversee the sector, as online gaming intersects with multiple ministries including MeitY, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), and Sports ministry.

The government set up a seven-member inter-ministerial task force in May 2022, chaired by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for information technology, to work on online gaming regulations and to identify a nodal ministry for the sector.

Subsequently, the minister held multiple rounds of discussions with skill-gaming platforms, industry associations, lawyers, and gamers who sought a self-regulatory policy framework with a light touch.

The burgeoning Esports sector will come under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of multi-sports events, according to a gazette notification dated December 23, 2022 and published on December 26.