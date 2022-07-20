MeitY receives 23 applications for PLI scheme for semiconductors

The government has received 23 applications for the Rs 76,000 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme announced for semiconductors, the minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Parliament on July 20.

The scheme was announced in December 2021 as a chip shortage, which has eased a bit now, hobbled businesses across the board—from vehicle manufacturers to toy-makers.

Setting up semiconductor units, also known as fabs, is a highly specialised, complex and expensive task. Fabs call for complex technology, are high risk and require long gestation and payback periods, perhaps the reason India failed to crack this space.

In a written response to the Lok Sabha, Chandrasekhar also said the domestic production of electronic goods had increased from $37 billion in 2015-16 to $74.7 billion in 2020-21, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 17.9 percent.

This comes on the back of several policies the government introduced, including PLI schemes, the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors, Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme, taking major steps towards making India “Atma Nirbhar” (self-reliant) in electronics manufacturing, the minister said on Day 3 of the monsoon session of Parliament.

The semiconductor consumption in India was worth around Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020, which was met largely through imports given the absence of commercial semiconductor fabs in India, the minister said.

Consequently, the government has been pushing to support manufacturing of semiconductors and setting up display fabs within the country.

The minister said companies looking to manufacture 28 nanometer (nm) or lower node of chips would be eligible for getting up to a 50 percent of the project cost under the scheme.

Similarly, companies setting up fabs to manufacture above 28 nm- 45nm node chipsets and above 45 nm–65 nm chips will be able to reimburse 40 percent and 30 percent of the project cost respectively.

For design-linked incentive (DLI) scheme, which involves designing and deployment of semiconductor design for integrated circuits (ICs), chipsets, system on chips (SoCs), systems & IP Cores will get up to 50 percent of the expenditure with a limit of Rs 15,000 crore per application and DLI of 6 percent to 4 percent on net sales turnover for over five years with a cap of R. 30,000 crore.

The scheme for setting up display fabs to manufacture TFT LCD/ AMOLED displays includes reimbursement of up to 50 percent of the project cost with a cap of Rs 12,000 crore per fab.

Earlier, Vedanta Group in a joint venture with Foxconn had announced an investment of $15 billion to set up a semiconductor fab in the country.