 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MeitY pushes for BharatVC for secure video conferencing among government staff

Aihik Sur
Dec 21, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

Despite BharatVC's secuirty features, the ministry of electronics and information technology has urged employees not to share sensitive information during video conferences

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has urged government employees to use only the National Informatics Centre-developed platform BharatVC for video conferencing, saying it is a more secure and encrypted platform.

Updating the cybersecurity guidelines for government employees, MeitY said NIC had developed a "private and secure conferencing platform over the Internet to ensure encrypted and safe video communication".

The National Informatics Centre, a body under MeitY, meets the information and communications technology (ICT) needs at all levels of the government by designing and developing IT systems,

Over the last two years, video conferencing has emerged as a pervasive tool for business continuity and sustained social connection. However, it has also increased the risk of cyberattacks.

Its features

MeitY said the servers established for BharatVC were in its premises and that the traffic "is under control and does not go outside NIC".