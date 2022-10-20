MeitY MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomes CCI penalty on Google, says India expects an open Internet

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar has welcomed the Competition Commission of India's decision to impose a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices.

In a statement to Moneycontrol, Chandrasekhar said, "An open internet is what India expects, ie, an internet where free choice, expectations of consumers is not distorted by the market power of any company-- big or small and foreign or Indian."

"Openness, ie, free and fair internet is a firm policy goal for our government," Chandrasekhar added.

Earlier in an interview with Moneycontrol, Chandrasekhar had stressed that the Indian government's upcoming policies will prevent market distortion by dominant tech firms.

"We expect our policies today and in the future to ensure that there is no market distortion by any platform. We don't want our policies to create one or two platforms that decide monetisation of online content. We will certainly not be happy if there will be only one or two e-commerce platforms, for example," Chandrasekhar had said.

The Indian government is slated to bring in the amendment to IT Rules soon. In addition to that, Digital India Act, which would be the long-awaited amendment to the IT Act 2000, will also be brought in, along with the Data Protection Bill.

On October 20, the CCI imposed a hefty penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android Mobile device ecosystem, apart from issuing a cease and desist order. The competition watchdog also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

According to the CCI order, Google can neither force original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of smart devices to pre-install its own apps nor restrict users from uninstalling such apps. Further, the US-based company can't offer any incentives to OEMs in order to ensure the exclusivity of its search services.