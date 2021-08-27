MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MEIL hands over second oil rig to ONGC; to supply 21 more by 2022

The delivery is a part of the Rs 6,000 crore order Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) had won from ONGC for the supply of 47 rigs. MIEL is the first private company in India to manufacture oil and gas extraction rigs with indigenous technology, a company statement said.

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure company MEIL said it has delivered the second oil rig to ONGC, and another 21 rigs will be supplied to the state-owned firm by 2022.

The delivery is a part of the Rs 6,000 crore order Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) had won from ONGC for the supply of 47 rigs. MIEL is the first private company in India to manufacture oil and gas extraction rigs with indigenous technology, a company statement said.

An oil rig is a structure with equipment for drilling an oil well.

Outfitted with advanced hydraulic technology, the second rig is set to begin operations at an oil well near GGS-IV oil field near Kalol in Gujarat, under ONGC Ahmedabad Asset. By March 2022, 23 rigs will be delivered to ONGC. The aim is to hand over all the 47 rigs at the earliest, the company said.

"MEIL is also planning to expand its overall business to up to USD 2 billion in coming days by manufacturing indigenous rigs. MEIL will manufacture and supply it in India and globally," it said without divulging any further information.

Close

Related stories

The oil rigs manufactured by MEIL with advanced hydraulic technology dig oil wells faster and operates with minimal power. With a capacity of 1,500 HP, the rig can easily drill up to 4,000 metres. The rig is expected to be operational for 40 years and comes with the most modern technology, even in terms of security standards.

P Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President, MEIL, said India is importing 80 per cent oil products. Reducing dependence on energy imports is a must for the success of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. MEIL is proud to be contributing to both the initiatives and playing its part in boosting domestic oil production and securing the country’s energy future.

The indigenous component level in the advanced rigs is 50 per cent at present, and will be increased to 90 per cent over time, he added.

"Until recently, India was mostly dependent on oil and fuel extraction rig imports, but MEIL has significantly boosted domestic rig manufacturing capacity. The second rig handed over to ONGC is manufactured with state-of-the-art hydraulic and automated technology. ONGC will benefit from these advanced rigs built with cutting-edge technology," N Krishna Kumar, Head-Oil Rigs Division, MEIL said.

MEIL will manufacture and deliver the rigs to ONGC Assets in Assam (Shib Sagar, Jorhat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Mehsana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).

ONGC's order of 47 rigs comprises 20 workover rigs and 27 land drilling rigs. The 20 workover rigs include 12 with a capacity of 50 MT, four of 100 MT capacity, and another four with 150 MT capacity.

MEIL further said the rigs can operate at -65 degrees also. These rigs are completely automated and have high efficiency and performance. These rigs are very flexible in transportation and can be moved to any location easily.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #MEIL #oil #ONGC
first published: Aug 27, 2021 09:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.