App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

MEIL eyes foray into ports, airports, mining segments

Srinivas Reddy added, "Right now, we do not have any such ideas. Internally also, we have discussed it. But, of course, future, may be, we may go, depending on the funds requirement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infrastructure firm Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has plans to foray into ports, railways, airports and mining segments, a top company official has said.

The company currently has presence in irrigation, drinking water, hydrocarbons, power, solar power and transportation.

"We want to get into all infra... even we want to go for ports, we want to go for railways, mining, and airports," MEIL Director B Srinivas Reddy told PTI.

MEIL has completed 70 projects across different verticals in the 2017-18 work year, according to the company.

Reddy said the company has touched a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore in 2017-18, and target for the current financial year is Rs 26,000 crore.

The company has an order book of about Rs 72,000 crore, he said.

MEIL has no immediate plans to go in for an IPO, he said.

"Right now, we do not have any such ideas. Internally also, we have discussed it. But, of course, future, may be, we may go, depending on the funds requirement. But, right now we do not have any such (plans)," Reddy added.

The company has also taken up projects in countries in Africa and the Middle East, he said.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #B Srinivas Reddy #Business #Current Affairs #India #Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.