MEIL eyes foray into ports, airports, mining segments

Infrastructure firm Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has plans to foray into ports, railways, airports and mining segments, a top company official has said.

The company currently has presence in irrigation, drinking water, hydrocarbons, power, solar power and transportation.

"We want to get into all infra... even we want to go for ports, we want to go for railways, mining, and airports," MEIL Director B Srinivas Reddy told PTI.

MEIL has completed 70 projects across different verticals in the 2017-18 work year, according to the company.

Reddy said the company has touched a turnover of Rs 20,000 crore in 2017-18, and target for the current financial year is Rs 26,000 crore.

The company has an order book of about Rs 72,000 crore, he said.

MEIL has no immediate plans to go in for an IPO, he said.

"Right now, we do not have any such ideas. Internally also, we have discussed it. But, of course, future, may be, we may go, depending on the funds requirement. But, right now we do not have any such (plans)," Reddy added.

The company has also taken up projects in countries in Africa and the Middle East, he said.