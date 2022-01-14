MARKET NEWS

MEIL bags 15 city gas distribution projects in 9 states

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had earlier called for the 11th round of bidding of CGD projects for 65 geographical areas (GA) across India, it said on Friday.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Infrastructure company MEIL has bagged 15 city gas distribution (CGD) projects across nine states, bids for which were opened on Friday, according to a company statement.

"In response, MEIL had bid for 43 GAs. MEIL has emerged as the successful bidder for the highest number of geographical areas (GA) across India winning bids for 15 geographical areas,” the company said.

The states where the projects are to be executed are Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, MEIL said.

Without sharing any financial details, it said the scope of work under the city gas distribution (CGD) project includes constructing city gate stations or mother stations, laying the main pipeline and distribution pipelines besides installing CNG stations.

The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (natural gas) like piped natural gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also compressed natural gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and the automobile industry.

In the 10th round of bidding for CGD projects, MEIL was awarded 3 GAs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hyderabad-based MEIL is among the major infrastructure companies in India, having a presence in about 10 countries.
Tags: #Business #city gas distribution #MEIL
first published: Jan 14, 2022 07:27 pm

