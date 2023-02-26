 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghalaya: Crossing rivers, trekking for hours election officials reach polling booths

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

Some teams even used traditional Khasi basket ‘khoh’ to carry the EVMs

Meghalaya polls. Representative image

Election officials started reaching the booths across Meghalaya on Saturday, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours as the state prepares for the February 27 polls.

A total of 3,419 polling teams have been deployed for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

“Total 974 teams left for their polling booths on Saturday. Till 9.30 pm, braving unfriendly terrains and water bodies, 893 polling teams reported that they reached their destinations,” he said.

The polling teams are trekking steep mountain paths, crossing muddy rivers, transcending difficult terrains — in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations, he said.