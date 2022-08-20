English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Meghalaya-Assam border dispute: CMs to meet on Sunday

    The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    PTI
    August 20, 2022 / 03:25 PM IST
    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

    Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

    The second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam aimed at resolving differences relating to six disputed areas will be held at Guwahati on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday. The two northeastern states had signed a memorandum of understanding for ending the five-decade-old border dispute in six of the 12 disputed areas in New Delhi on March 29 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be meeting at Guwahati on Sunday to discuss setting up of regional committees to take forward the second phase of border talks for resolving the remaining six areas of difference, Tynsong told PTI. Resolving the border issue with Assam is a priority of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, the deputy chief minister said. Resolving the border issue with Assam is a priority of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, the deputy chief minister said. The six areas that were taken up for final settlement in March include Tarabari (4.69 sq km), Gizang (13.53 sq km), Hahim (3.51 sq km), Boklapara (1.57 sq km), Khanapara-Pilangkata (2.29 sq km) and Ratacherra (11.20 sq km). The remaining six areas include villages in disputed blocks 1 and 2 transferred from the then United Khasi and Jaintia district to Assam’s Karbi Anglong district for administrative convenience in the 50s. The remaining six areas include villages in disputed blocks 1 and 2 transferred from the then United Khasi and Jaintia district to Assam’s Karbi Anglong district for administrative convenience in the 50s.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #border #dispute #Meghalaya #northeastern #states
    first published: Aug 20, 2022 03:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.