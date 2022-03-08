English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Megha delivers world’s highest capacity oil rig to ONGC

    Meil had in 2019 secured a contract worth Rs 6,000 crore from ONGC in a competitive bidding to supply 47 oil rigs.

    CR Sukumar
    March 08, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Hyderabad-headquartered multi-disciplinary conglomerate Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (Meil) on March 8 announced handing over to the state-owned oil and gas giant Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) the 2,000-horsepower land drilling oil rig, touted the world’s highest capacity rig that can drill up to a depth of 6,000 metres.

    Handing over the rig to ONGC at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, Meil said that it has supplied 10 land drilling rigs of which three were already operational and the other seven rigs are in the final stages of installation, to be operational over the next 4-5 weeks across various onshore ONGC fields.

    Meil had in 2019 secured a contract worth Rs 6,000 crore from ONGC in a competitive bidding to supply 47 oil rigs, comprising 20 workover rigs and 27 land drilling rigs to be supplied to ONGC’s assets in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

    The engineering giant said these rigs are of the first of their kind to be inducted into the ONGC drilling fleet and were built with full hydraulic automation technology to reduce the downtime on account of safety and maintenance.

    “As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for the Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use,” said Meil.
    CR Sukumar is a senior journalist based in Hyderabad.
