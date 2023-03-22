 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mega plan in the works for fertiliser subsidy reduction and farmer protection

Lakshman Roy
Mar 22, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

The government is moving on a mega plan for fertiliser subsidy reduction by launching premium fertiliser products like nano DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), gold urea (which has added humic acid to enhance longevity of the fertiliser) and triple super phosphate (used mainly for leguminous crops) variants

On these products, there will be either no subsidy or less subsidy, an official said. Apart from saving on subsidies, these products will also preserve soil fertility, meaning it will be environment-friendly, too. The best part of these plans is that there will be no adverse impact on farmers’ pockets, the source added.

The ministry of chemicals and fertilisers source said, “With the launch of these products, we want to offer more options to farmers and reduce dependency on a single product. This will also reduce import dependency.”

The government is planning to start sales of nano DAP from the upcoming sowing season. There won’t be any subsidy on this fertiliser, even though farmers will get it at prices more than 50 percent lower compared to conventional DAP. For example, a 50 kg bag of DAP now costs around Rs 3,850.