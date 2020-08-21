Meet the 7 Indians playing a key role in the 2020 US Presidential campaign

(FILES) This combination of file photos created on March 8, 2020, shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Kansas City, Missouri on March 7, 2020, and former Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. - Biden picked Harris as his running mate for the 2020 presidential election, according to a twitter announcement by Biden on August 11, 2020. (Photos by MANDEL NGAN and SAUL LOEB / AFP)

The campaign for the 2020 US presidential elections is heating up with Americans set to vote on November 3, 2020.

Both Democrats and Republicans are leaving no stone unturned to attract the Indian-Americans, who account for about 1.3 million of the total American population.

While Democrats seemed to have gained support with the announcement of African-American and Indian origin Kamala Harris as their Vice-Presidential nominee, incumbent President Donald Trump has won over Indian supporters with events like Howdy Modi and open support and friendship for India.

He has created four coalitions to woo Indians – Indian Voices for Trump, Hindu Voices for Trump, Sikhs for Trump and Muslim Voices for Trump.

So, both parties have Indians in their campaign team.

Sabrina Singh, Press Secretary to Kamala Harris

Let’s start with Sabrina Singh, who was recently appointed Press Secretary to Democrat’s VP candidate, Harris.

The 32-year-old Singh is the first Indian-American to be appointed as Press Secretary to a VP candidate for a major political party. However, this is not her first presidential campaign. Before her elevation, she has worked as a Press Secretary for Cory Booker, a Democrat who dropped off the race in 2020. She was also spokesperson for Michel Bloomberg’s presidential campaign. She was also the regional communications director for Hilary Clinton’s Presidential campaign in 2016.

Amit Jani, Joe Biden’s political campaigner and director, Asian American Pacific Islanders

The controversial political campaigner in Biden’s team was expected to create a divide in the South Asian community in the US due to his close ties with the BJP in India.

Jani’s father, Suresh Jani, was the founder of the Overseas Friends of BJP in the US. This created a backlash and he was relieved from his role as the Muslim Outreach Coordinator, and was replaced by Farooq Mitha, a former Muslim advisor to the Clinton campaign.

He joined the campaign in 2019 and will continue to be the AAPI Outreach Coordinator. On the political front, Jani is not new. Jani has earlier worked in New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s office.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Director of newly formed Indians for Biden National Council

To woo Indian-American votes for Harris, the council was launched a week ago. The council, which comes under the organisation, South Asians for Biden, is headed by Joshipura and will campaign for Biden-Harris across the country, targeting Indian-Americans of different faiths.

Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, a not-for-profit organisation, is engaged in public policy, and global government relations since 2008. According to reports, he has managed a US Senate election campaign, worked as a staff member on Capitol Hill, advising Congressmen and Senators on economics and international affairs.

Dewan, who will now be mobilising South Asian votes for Biden, has been involved in politics for a while. A litigation associate, she was part of Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Back then, Dewan chaired the New York Chapter of South Asians for Obama for his re-election campaign. She has also served on the Steering Committee for Lawyers for Obama in New York.

Sampat Shivangi, National President of Indian American Forum for Political Education

This Karnataka-born physician has been a supporter of the Republican Party and is also a lifelong member. He has been elected five times in a row as a delegate to the party’s Republican National Convention (RNC). He would formally nominate Donald Trump at the RNC, scheduled between August 24 and August 27.

According to reports, he is quite an influential figure in the circles and a top fundraiser for the party in Mississippi, where he hails from. With his three- decade-long career and network with US Senators and Congressmen, he would now assist Trump is his re-election this year.

Harmeet Kaur Dhillon, co-chair for Indian Voices for Trump

