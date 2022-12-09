 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet Thailand’s top pet food maker floating in Bangkok today

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

I-Tail company is the largest debut in Bangkok since Thai Life Insurance Pcl. in July.

I-Tail Corp Pcl (ITC), Thailand’s top pet food maker, climbed on its trading debut after the country’s second-largest initial public offering this year.

The pet food manufacturer is a division of Thai Union Group, the largest producer of frozen and seafood goods in the world.

Shares of the Bangkok-based company rose as much as 5.5% to trade at 33.75 baht before trimming gains to 32.25 baht as of 10:02 a.m. in Bangkok, reported Bloomberg. The subsidiary raised 21.1 billion baht ($606 million) after selling 660 million shares at 32 baht each, the top of a marketed range. It’s the largest debut in Bangkok since Thai Life Insurance Pcl. in July.

According to ITC, it is among the top ten pet food manufacturers worldwide and the number two pet food manufacturer in Asia. ITC specialises in wet pet food that contains fish.

Thai Union Group began processing fish more than 40 years ago and soon discovered that the same nutrient-rich fish could be utilised for both human and animal food.

The Thai Union pet care division expanded along with the company's customer base. With the addition of emulsified meat chunk and loaf items, the initial fish product line underwent an extension that resulted in a more diverse product line.