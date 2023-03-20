 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Meet Neelkanth Mishra, who is said to have quit Credit Suisse to head Axis Bank’s research team

Harsh Kumar
Mar 20, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Mishra is part of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and has been advisor to several government committees.

Neelkanth Mishra is a familiar face in global banking. A veteran who spent over two decades at Credit Suisse, Mishra is considered one of the foremost experts on the global economy.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Indian Institute of Technology graduate recently resigned as co-head of Asia Pacific strategy and head of securities research at Credit Suisse Group AG and is set to lead Axis Bank’s research department.

Why did Mishra quit Credit Suisse? Mishra declined to comment. However, there is speculation that Mishra’s exit from the second-largest lender in Switzerland is part of a large-scale talent exodus from the bank on account of organisational problems.

For Axis, this is part of chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry’s plans to bolster businesses including the wealth management and investment banking business of the lender, according to Bloomberg. Experts said Mishra’s entry could benefit Axis in the long run.