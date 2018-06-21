App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet MD Mallya — the top contender for ICICI Bank chairman’s post

If selected, Mallya may take charge after MK Sharma's term ends on June 30

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More


Former Bank of Baroda chairman and managing director MD Mallya has been reported as the top contender for the ICICI Bank chairman's post. If selected, Mallya may take charge after MK Sharma's term ends on June 30.


Mallya had been appointed to the board of ICICI Bank as an independent director on May 29. Before joining Bank of Baroda, he had also served as the  chairman and managing director of Bank of Maharashtra, where he gathered experience in spheres such as business growth, technology, human resource and organizational restructuring.


The 65-year-old has also marked his presence in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) as Executive Director by taking over several new initiatives and providing leadership inputs.

During his working tenure, MD Mallya had been associated with various committees of Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune.  Mallya has been a member of the managing committee of IBA and standing committee on legal and banking operations of IBA, and member of the governing board of NIBM among others.

Mallya has been actively involved in lending to the rural sector. He has engaged extensively with the government as IBA chairman in consolidation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), their capitalisation and technology upgrade.

His bank of experience includes bringing the rural population to the formal banking fold, harnessing the benefits of technology and setting up of vocational training centres in rural areas to impart skills. Mallya has also played a pivotal role in formulating and executing policy framework for the overall development of the agricultural sector.

Mallya holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Karnataka Regional Engineering College, Suratkal. He has completed his post-graduation diploma in management from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

related news

The banker also has a wide exposure to management education and has sought training from leading academic institutes like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.