Meet MD Mallya — the top contender for ICICI Bank chairman’s post

Former Bank of Baroda chairman and managing director MD Mallya has been reported as the top contender for the ICICI Bank chairman's post. If selected, Mallya may take charge after MK Sharma's term ends on June 30.

Mallya had been appointed to the board of ICICI Bank as an independent director on May 29. Before joining Bank of Baroda, he had also served as the chairman and managing director of Bank of Maharashtra, where he gathered experience in spheres such as business growth, technology, human resource and organizational restructuring.

The 65-year-old has also marked his presence in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) as Executive Director by taking over several new initiatives and providing leadership inputs.

During his working tenure, MD Mallya had been associated with various committees of Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune. Mallya has been a member of the managing committee of IBA and standing committee on legal and banking operations of IBA, and member of the governing board of NIBM among others.

Mallya has been actively involved in lending to the rural sector. He has engaged extensively with the government as IBA chairman in consolidation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), their capitalisation and technology upgrade.

His bank of experience includes bringing the rural population to the formal banking fold, harnessing the benefits of technology and setting up of vocational training centres in rural areas to impart skills. Mallya has also played a pivotal role in formulating and executing policy framework for the overall development of the agricultural sector.

Mallya holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Karnataka Regional Engineering College, Suratkal. He has completed his post-graduation diploma in management from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

The banker also has a wide exposure to management education and has sought training from leading academic institutes like Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Pune.