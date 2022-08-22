Meet Dixit Joshi, the new CFO of Credit Suisse

Dixit Joshi to be new CFO of Credit Suisse Group AG

Dixit Joshi, who will be taking over from David Mathers, will join the executive board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and assume office from October 1. He will be based in Zurich.

For the last five years, Joshi served as Group Treasurer at Deutsche Bank, where he played a significant role in the bank's reorganisation and overhauling of its balance sheet.

He has held a variety of senior investment banking positions over the course of his three-decade career, working in several locations and contributing to the management of numerous businesses as well as challenging transformation initiatives.

Joshi joined Deutsche Bank in October 2010 from Barclays Capital to head the EMEA Equities business across Sales, Trading, Research and Structuring. He started his career in 1992 at the Standard Bank of South Africa.

His other roles at Deutsche Bank included being the Head of the Fixed-Income Institutional Client Group, Listed Derivatives and Markets Clearing as well as Head of Global Prime Finance and Head of APAC Equities in Hong Kong.

Banking messiah

By appointing Joshi, new Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner selects a seasoned CFO, who has assisted in stabilising Deutsche Bank during its struggles with investor mistrust and credit rating downgrades several years ago. These are the same challenges the Swiss bank is experiencing now.

Between 1995 and 2003, Joshi had worked at Credit Suisse in New York and London.

"Dixit has an impressive turnaround track record, with a broad experience across a range of investment-banking businesses, which will be invaluable on our journey in transforming the investment bank into a highly competitive banking and more sustainable market business that complements wealth management and the Swiss bank," Koerner said in a statement today.

Benevolent side of banking

Philanthropy and giving back is a big part of Joshi's life and he is actively involved in a number of educational initiatives. He is on the board of Pratham, a renowned non-profit organisation dedicated to education in India. He also serves as a trustee for the Student Sponsorship Programme in South Africa, which aims to give underprivileged students access to higher education.

He was President of the Advisory Board for National Sewa Day, a social action and volunteering campaign for regional communities, and he has served on the board of the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C.

In an interview with British Asian Trust, he had shared, "Having been educated in South Africa and with close experience in India, I’ve been able to see first-hand the transformative impact education can have on generations. In banking and elsewhere, the rapid changes we are seeing due to technological advancement have an enormous risk of creating further inequality unless we invest in building skills. Hence, I’m actively involved in a number of educational initiatives."

Joshi graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with a degree in statistics and actuarial science.